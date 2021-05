Robles earned the save Saturday against the A's by recording two strikeouts and allowing one hit during the ninth inning.

Closer Taylor Rogers has given up runs in three of his past four appearances, and Robles took advantage to convert his first save of the season. The right-hander has a 3.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB with seven holds over 15.2 innings this season, and he could receive more ninth-inning opportunities if he continues to pitch well.