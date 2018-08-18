Twins' Joe Mauer: Hits three-run homer
Mauer went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit three-run home run in Friday's win over the Tigers.
Mauer started the game on the bench but came in as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning to face reliever Louis Coleman, and subsequently launched his fourth home run of the year off the right-hander. It was Mauer's first home run in over a month and his first game with an RBI since August 3. The veteran is hitting .274/.354/.369 with 18 doubles, 37 RBI and 43 runs in 90 games this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...