Twins' Joe Mauer: Hits three-run homer

Mauer went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit three-run home run in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Mauer started the game on the bench but came in as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning to face reliever Louis Coleman, and subsequently launched his fourth home run of the year off the right-hander. It was Mauer's first home run in over a month and his first game with an RBI since August 3. The veteran is hitting .274/.354/.369 with 18 doubles, 37 RBI and 43 runs in 90 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories