Twins' Joe Mauer: Takes seat Sunday

Mauer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With southpaw Matt Boyd on the mound for the Tigers, Mauer and fellow left-handed hitter Jason Castro will hit the bench, clearing spots for Miguel Sano and Chris Gimenez at first base and catcher, respectively. Mauer is hitting .234/.300/.266 against left-handed pitching this season, so the Twins are expected to deploy him on the larger side of a platoon at first base or designated hitter the rest of the way.