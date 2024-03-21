X-rays on Alcala's pitching hand showed no broken bones after he was hit in the hand by a line drive in Wednesday's game, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Alcala's index and middle finger on his right hand were sore after the game, but sounds like he could be ready for Opening Day. Alcala has had a strong spring and looks back to full strength after two injury-plagued seasons. He threw just 17.1 innings last season with an ugly 6.23 ERA and missed more than four months with a stress fracture in his right forearm. He threw just 2.1 innings in 2022 due to an elbow injury that required season-ending arthroscopic debridement surgery. He's likely to win a spot on the Opening Day roster due to injuries to Caleb Thielbar (hamstring) and Jhoan Duran (oblique).