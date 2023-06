Minnesota transferred Alcala (forearm) on Sunday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.

Alcala is now off the 40-man roster, and the Twins used that roster spot to reinstate Gilberto Celestino off the 60-day IL before optioning the outfielder to Triple-A St. Paul. Alcala was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right forearm in the middle of May, and he won't be able to return to the Minnesota pitching staff until after the All-Star break.