Alcala (forearm) will undergo an MRI on his forearm in Minnesota on Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

According to head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta, the issue for Alcala is more on the topside of his forearm, and that's a positive development as that's typically less of a surgecial concern. Alcala was placed on the 15-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, and just how long the right-hander will be out will largely be determined by the results of the imaging.