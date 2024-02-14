Winder is behind the Twins' other pitchers for the start of spring training while he builds back up from a right scapula stress fracture he suffered late in the 2023 season, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Winder wasn't placed on the injured list at any point due to the stress fracture, which wasn't detected until he underwent an MRI in October, per Park. After taking some extra time to rest up during the offseason, Winder seems to have moved past the injury, but he was still limited to playing catch from 90 feet at Wednesday's workout while most other Twins relievers threw bullpen or live sessions.