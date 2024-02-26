The Twins placed Winder (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list on Monday.

Winder's move to the IL is in correspondence with the Twins acquiring outfielder Manuel Margot, infielder Rayne Doncon and cash considerations from the Dodgers in exchange for Noah Miller. Winder has been slowly building his way back from a right scapula stress fracture he sustained late in 2023, and he will now be forced to sit out for the first portion of 2024. Before his injury last season, Winder appeared in 19 games in the majors and posted a 2-1 record with a 4.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB.