Winder signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Alex D'Agostino of Sports Illustrated reports.

Winder appeared in four games for the Twins last season, allowing three runs and striking out 10 batters over nine innings. He didn't have nearly the same amount of success in the minors, however, finishing the Triple-A season with a 6.15 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 41 frames. Until he can get back to finding consistent success, most of his time will likely be spent at Triple-A Reno.