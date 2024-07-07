Winder was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul after Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros, Audra Martin of Bally Sports North reports.

Winder was called up Friday, appearing in the team's 13-12 loss to Houston, pitching two innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out two batters. The right-hander will now have to wait for his next chance to join the major-league roster while the vacancy he leaves behind with the big-league club is expected to be filled by Chris Paddack (arm).