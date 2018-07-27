Graterol was placed on the minor-league DL after getting hit by a pitch during Thursday's game.

It's not clear as to where Graterol suffered the injury, but he will miss a little time after being plunked during a contest at Triple-A Rochester. Across 14 games with the club since coming over to the Twins' organization last month, Graterol has hit .283/.313/.348.

