Graterol agreed to a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Thursday.

Graterol will report to Triple-A Rochester and will immediately join the Red Wings' lineup for Thursday's contest. The 29-year-old will add a little extra catching depth for the Twins after being released by the Angels last weekend. During 48 major-league games last year, he hit .202/.207/.250 with 10 RBI.

