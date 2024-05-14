An MRI revealed Tuesday that Topa has a 25 percent tear in his left patellar tendon and will be immobilized for another week before trying to ramp up, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

After getting a second opinion on the injury, Topa decided to receive a PRP injection instead of undergoing surgery. He's currently on crutches and will be immobile for a week, but will attempt to ramp up afterward. Topa had felt discomfort in his knee during a three-inning rehab start on May 5 and was close to returning prior to the setback.