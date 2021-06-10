Maeda (arm) worked four innings of one-run ball in his rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A St. Paul, permitting one hit and one walk while striking out five.

Maeda looked good in his first outing since May 22, pumping in 33 of his 54 pitches for strikes while limiting the damage to a solo home run. The Twins have yet to decide whether Maeda will make his next start on a more limited pitch count as a member of the big-league rotation, or if he'll stick around at Triple-A for another turn. Whenever Maeda returns from the 10-day injured list, Matt Shoemaker or Randy Dobnak would likely be excised from the rotation.