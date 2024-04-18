Maeda did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Rangers, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was a tough day for Maeda against a potent Texas offense -- the right-hander gave up five runs on three homers before departing in the third inning. Maeda's ERA is up to 7.64 while allowing a league-most seven home runs across his first four starts (17,2 innings). He'll look to get on track in his next outing, currently slated for early next week in Tampa Bay.