Maeda didn't factor in the decision during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins after he gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Maeda surrendered four homers in his first two outings, but he kept the ball in the yard Saturday and delivered his first quality start of the campaign. The right-hander wasn't exactly dominant as he generated just six swinging strikeouts on 87 pitches, but he was able to hold Minnesota at bay despite giving up three doubles. Through three starts Maeda now has a 6.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 10:5: K:BB across 14 innings.