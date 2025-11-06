Maeda announced Wednesday that he will return to Japan to continue his career.

Maeda allowed seven earned runs over eight innings in the big leagues in 2025 and posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 100 frames between the Cubs' and Yankees' Triple-A affiliates. Now, after pitching for the Dodgers, Twins and Tigers during his nine MLB seasons, the 37-year-old will return to his home country, where he could end up playing out the remainder of his professional career.