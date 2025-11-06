Kenta Maeda: Returning to Japan
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Maeda announced Wednesday that he will return to Japan to continue his career.
Maeda allowed seven earned runs over eight innings in the big leagues in 2025 and posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 100 frames between the Cubs' and Yankees' Triple-A affiliates. Now, after pitching for the Dodgers, Twins and Tigers during his nine MLB seasons, the 37-year-old will return to his home country, where he could end up playing out the remainder of his professional career.