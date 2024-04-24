Maeda came away with a no-decision Tuesday, scattering three hits over five scoreless innings while striking out five in a 4-2 win over the Rays.

Tampa Bay couldn't get a runner past second base against Maeda, who fired 59 of 88 pitches for strikes in his best performance of the season to date. The veteran right-hander exited the game in line for his first win of the season, but Alex Faedo coughed up a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning. Maeda still carries a 5.96 ERA through 22.2 innings after serving up three homers in two different starts, but his 1.37 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB offer some hope that he can continue to chip away at the bloated figure. He lines up for a home outing early next week against the Cardinals.