After Monday's game against the Cardinals was postponed due to inclement weather, Maeda will start in Wednesday's contest, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers will roll with Jack Flaherty in the first game Tuesday, while Matt Manning is pencilled in to start the second contest as the 27th man. Maeda holds an 0-1 record over five starts this season, posting a 5.96 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 22.2 frames.