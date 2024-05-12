Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that Maeda (illness) will require a rehab assignment prior to returning from the 15-day injured list, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Maeda was placed on the IL on Saturday with a viral illness, and Hinch noted that the right-hander's ailment was significant enough to keep him from playing catch over the last few days since he made his last start Tuesday in Cleveland. Though the 36-year-old is eligible to come off the IL as soon as May 23, the fact that the Tigers are already planning on Maeda needing a rehab assignment suggests that it's not a lock that he'll be ready to go when his 15 days are up. Maeda had gotten off to a rough start to the season prior to landing on the IL, going 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 30.2 innings through seven starts.