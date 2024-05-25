Maeda (2-1) earned the win Friday over the Blue Jays, allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. He struck out one.

It was a strong effort from Maeda, who last pitched on May 7 before going on the IL with an illness -- he was tagged for seven runs in just two innings in that start. The 36-year-old Maeda lowered his ERA to 5.80 with a 1.32 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB over eight starts (35.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Red Sox in his next outing.