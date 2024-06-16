Maeda (2-3) allowed four runs in five innings, he gave up five hits and two walks while striking out one on Sunday vs the Astros.

Maeda got tagged early as he gave up all four runs in the first two frames, with the three-run homer to Jose Altuve being the costly hit. He managed to settle in as he faced the minimum nine hitters over the next three frames to get through five innings. Maeda has now given up at least four runs in five of his 11 starts this season. The veteran righty will take a 6.02 ERA into his next start as he still tries to find a rhythm with his new club.