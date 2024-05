Maeda (illness) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and will start Friday against the Blue Jays.

Maeda was previously expected to rejoin Detroit's rotation Saturday or Sunday, but he'll instead take the mound Friday. The right-handed veteran has started seven games this season and has a 1-1 record with a 6.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB over 30.2 innings.