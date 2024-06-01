Maeda (2-2) took the loss Friday as the Tigers fell 7-3 to the Red Sox, coughing up five runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

It could have been a lot worse for the veteran right-hander. While five of the eight hits he surrendered went for extra bases, three of them were doubles high off the Green Monster that nearly left Fenway Park completely. Maeda took a big step back after blanking the Blue Jays over five innings in his first start off the IL back on May 24, but Friday's performance was more in line with his 2024 campaign so far. Maeda will take a 6.25 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB through 40.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Rangers.