Maeda (illness) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Maeda has been dealing with a viral illness that landed him on the IL on May 11. He began throwing off the mound Wednesday, and he'll make a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. Barring any setback, that would put Maeda in line to return for May 24 against the Blue Jays. The 36-year-old right-hander is 1-1 over seven starts this season with a 6.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB over 30.2 innings.