Manager A.J. Hinch said that Maeda (illness) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday or Thursday before the Tigers determine the right-hander's next steps, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Placed on the 15-day injured list May 11 while he battled a viral illness, Maeda appears to be close to a return after he was able to complete a three-inning rehab start with Triple-A Toledo this past Sunday. The Tigers have already decided on their starting pitchers through Friday, but if Maeda comes out of his side session no worse for the wear, he could be an option to take the hill Saturday versus the Blue Jays if Detroit wants to give Reese Olson (hip) some extra time off to recover from an injury. If the Tigers are confident in Olson's health heading into the weekend, however, Maeda could be sent out to Toledo for a second rehab start to build up his pitch count.