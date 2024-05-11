The Tigers placed Maeda on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to May 8, due to a viral illness.

Maeda's ailment may in part explain his struggles in his last start against the Guardians on Tuesday, when he allowed seven runs on five hits across two innings and did not factor into the decision. The veteran right-hander will be on the shelf until at least May 23, which would line up with the start of a three-game home series against the Blue Jays. The Tigers recalled outfielder Akil Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move, but Detroit could look to bring up Matt Manning from Triple-A to bolster the rotation in Maeda's absence.