Maeda (1-1) earned the win Wednesday against St. Louis, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out five.

A Willson Contreras solo home run in the fourth inning was the lone mark against Maeda on Tuesday as the veteran right-hander cruised to his first win with the Tigers. After a brutal start to the year, Maeda's now allowed just one run on seven hits and no walks in his last two outings (11 innings). He's lowered his ERA to 5.02 with a 1.22 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across six starts this season. Maeda will look to keep his momentum going in his next outing, currently lined up for early next week in Cleveland.