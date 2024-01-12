Farmer agreed to a one-year, $6.3 million contract with the Twins on Thursday that includes a $6.25 million mutual option for 2025, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

There's a $250K buyout if the club declines the 2025 option. Farmer is more valuable in real life than in fantasy, as he doesn't have big tools, but he can capably play any position on the infield. He slashed .256/.317/.408 with 11 home runs in 369 plate appearances last season while playing 20-plus games at second base, third base and shortstop.