Farmer agreed to a one-year, $5.585 million contract with the Twins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 32-year-old was acquired from the Reds in November and is now officially under contract for 2023, which is his third year of arbitration eligibility. Farmer is likely to open the season in a utility role for Minnesota, especially following the surprise re-signing of Carlos Correa.