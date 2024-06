Farmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Farmer started at second base in Saturday's 5-2 loss, but he'll be back on the bench for the series finale. While Minnesota is at full strength in the infield save for Royce Lewis (quadricep), Farmer will likely be relegated to a short-side platoon role at second base with the lefty-hitting Edouard Julien, who is back in the lineup Sunday.