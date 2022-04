Raya is having his wisdom teeth removed, which is why he is on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Fort Myers, Seth Stohs of Twins Daily reports.

Raya is coming off a dominant start Tuesday, when he struck out 10 and allowed one baserunner in six scoreless innings. According to Geoff Pontes of Baseball America, he was sitting 94-95 mph with his fastball into the sixth inning while commanding an 83-85 mph sweeping slider and also mixing in a 79-81 mph curveball.