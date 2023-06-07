Raya has a 2.61 ERA and a 20:5 K:BB ratio in 20.2 innings at High-A Cedar Rapids. He's made seven starts, but has been limited to three-inning outings as the Twins try to manage his workload, MLB.com reports.

A 2020 fourth-round pick, Raya didn't pitch in 2021 due to a shoulder strain and the Twins limited him to 65 innings in 2022. He began the 2023 season on the injured list after experiencing shoulder tightness during spring training, but returned in early April. It sounds like the Twins are going to be very careful with his workload the rest of the season given the lack of innings he's pitched the past three years.