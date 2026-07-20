Twins' Marco Raya: Kicks off rehab assignment

Raya (shoulder) struck out two and allowed two earned runs on one hit and one walk across one inning in a rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A St. Paul.

Raya appears to be tracking toward an abbreviated stay on the injured list after the Twins deactivated him July 8 due to a right shoulder impingement. He averaged 94.4 mph with his four-seam fastball Saturday, with that velocity being right on par with his season-long average. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, Raya is slated to cover two innings and throw around 35 pitches in his next outing with St. Paul on Tuesday in what could be his final rehab appearance before he gets reinstated.