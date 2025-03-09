The Twins optioned Raya to minor-league camp Sunday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Raya had been slowed early in spring training after suffering a quadricep strain, but he was cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Red Sox. The 22-year-old right-hander was exceptionally wild in that outing, however, as he failed to record an out and was charged with five earned runs after hitting three batters and walking two others. He's expected to open the season in the rotation at Triple-A St. Paul.