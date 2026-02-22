Raya, who was moved to the bullpen late last season, will be used as a reliever going forward, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports. Raya struck out three batters in one inning against the University of Minnesota in an exhibition Friday in his spring debut.

Raya had a 22.6% strikeout rate last season at Triple-A, but a 12.6% walk rate helped result in a 6.02 ERA. If Raya can reduce his walks at Triple-A he could be a candidate for the major league bullpen this summer.