Twins' Marco Raya: Draws first big-league call-up

The Twins recalled Raya from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday.

Though Raya has been a member of the Twins' 40-man roster since the start of last season, Wednesday marks the first big-league call-up for 23-year-old righty. After working as a starter for most of his minor-league career, Raya had made a full-time shift to the bullpen at Triple-A this season and produced a 5.54 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB in 39 innings. Raya covered two-plus innings in 13 of his appearances with St. Paul, so he should be available to work as a long man out of the Minnesota bullpen.