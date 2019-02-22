Twins' Marwin Gonzalez: Signs with Twins
Gonzalez signed with the Twins on Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Gonzalez can play most positions on the diamond, and the Twins have a collection of roughly average regulars all over the field, so it remains to be seen where he'll most often be deployed. His respectable .247/.324/.409 line last season will make him a capable starter at most spots for a team which is trying to shake off a poor 2018 season and make a push for the playoffs. The 29-year-old will get $21 million over two years, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.
