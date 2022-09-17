Gonzalez (illness) is starting Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Gonzalez exited Friday's matchup against the Brewers but will start at first base and bat ninth a day later. Over his last four games, he's gone 3-for-14 with a home run, three RBI and two runs.
