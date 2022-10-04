Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Rangers.
Gonzalez took Jonathan Hernandez deep for a solo shot in the top of the eighth inning, extending the Yankees' lead to 2-0. The homer was his sixth of the season and third since Sept. 5. Gonzalez is now batting .182 with six home runs, 17 RBI, 20 runs and three stolen bases over 84 games with the Yankees this year.
