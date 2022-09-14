Gonzalez will start at first base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

With Anthony Rizzo (head) and DJ LeMahieu (toe) recently joining Matt Carpenter (foot) on the injured list and with the Yankees having removed Ronald Guzman from the 40-man roster, Gonzalez is the last man standing on the 28-man roster who's capable of playing first base. He'll stick in the lineup for the seventh straight game, even though he's gone 3-for-22 while getting on base at a .208 clip over the past six contests.