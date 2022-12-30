site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marwin-gonzalez-lands-deal-with-japanese-team | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marwin Gonzalez: Lands deal with Japanese team
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gonzalez signed a contract Friday with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Gonzalez will get $1.5 million to head overseas. The veteran utility player put up just a .586 OPS over the last three seasons in the majors for four different teams.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 38 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read