Gonzalez (head) is starting at third base and batting eighth Sunday versus the Red Sox.
Gonzalez will start for the second time in the past three games after he missed some time after he was hit in the head by an errant throw last weekend. The 33-year-old has a .147/.256/.324 slash line through 14 contests in September.
More News
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head•
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Starting Saturday•
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Departs with illness•
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Seeing regular work at first base•
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Mashes fifth home run•
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Activated by Yankees•