Gonzalez was removed from Friday's game in Milwaukee due to an illness.
Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being forced from the contest. The veteran utility man should be considered day-to-day with the ailment.
More News
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Seeing regular work at first base•
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Mashes fifth home run•
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Activated by Yankees•
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Placed on paternity list•
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: On bench again•
-
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Clubs third homer•