Kepler left Thursday's game in the 7th inning after appearing to hurt his leg after running to first base, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Michael A. Taylor replaced him as a pinch runner.

It's not clear what injury Kepler may have suffered, but he was quick to ask for a pinch runner. It's a worry since he spent time on the injured list in April due to a patellar tendinitis in his right knee.