Kepler went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the White Sox.

Kepler was activated from the injured list for Monday's contest and wasted no time getting back to work. He ripped a two-run double in the first inning and added an RBI single in the third. He began the year in an ugly 1-for-20 slump before getting injured but went 4-for-10 with three walks in his brief rehab stint with Triple-A St. Paul.