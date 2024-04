The Twins reinstated Kepler (knee) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Kepler missed a couple weeks of action with a right knee contusion but is ready to re-enter the Twins lineup following a successful three-game rehab stint with Triple-A St. Paul. He will likely take over as the Twins' everyday right fielder, with Trevor Larnach and/or Carlos Santana likely to see dips in playing time as a result.