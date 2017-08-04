Twins' Max Kepler: Not starting Friday
Kepler is not in the lineup Friday against the Rangers, Brandon Warne of Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Veteran southpaw Cole Hamels takes the mound for Texas, so the Twins will go with Robbie Grossman in right field. Kepler is 0-for-11 with three strikeouts over his last three starts, so the routine day off could serve as a nice chance to clear his head.
