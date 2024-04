Kepler (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler was cleared to run the bases this week and came out of it week, paving the way for his return to game action. He's missed the last week-and-a-half of action with a right knee contusion. Kepler shouldn't need too many rehab at-bats before being activated.