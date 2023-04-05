Kepler (knee) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Kepler will be on the bench for the second game in a row while he recovers from patellar tendinitis in his right knee, an injury that flared up in Monday's 11-1 win. With lefty Jesus Luzardo on the bump for Miami in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Kepler might have been a candidate to sit out anyway even if he hadn't been dealing with the knee injury. Fortunately for Kepler, manager Rocco Baldelli has suggested that the patellar tendinitis isn't a major concern, so the outfielder could be ready to go as soon as Thursday's game against the Astros.